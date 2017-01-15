De Villiers has been out of action since August with an elbow injury and Proteas team manager and doctor Mohammed Moosajee confirmed that he has resumed training and raring to go.

Moosajee added that if he comes through Sunday’s match unscathed‚ he will be included in the Proteas team to take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 match at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on January 25.

“AB (De Villiers) trained this week‚ he worked with the coaches in the nets and his elbow is good to go. He is going to play an ODI match next week Sunday for the amateur team with the view of him being selected for the third and last T20 against Sri Lanka in Cape Town‚” he said.

In another injury update‚ Moosajee said premier fast bowler Dale Steyn is due to start rehabilitation.

“Dale Steyn went for a rescan ten days ago which showed that the fracture has healed completely‚ which is a good sign.

"He has been given the go-ahead to start rehabilitation and start running again. He is under the watchful eye of the physiotherapist‚ which is good news for him and for us.”

With regard to bowler Morne Morkel‚ Moosajee said they will assess him this week and see if he is able to play with De Villiers in the same amateur match at the weekend.

“Morne Morkel was also meant to play next week Sunday but the challenge with him is that from his rehabilitation there are still symptoms that are there.

"So‚ we are going to have to reassess before we make a final decision whether he can make an appearance for the amateur team on Sunday or not.

"If the assessment shows that he is not ready‚ we have to delay the process of him playing because as you know backs‚ especially lower backs‚ can be very complicated and it is a wait and see situation.”

All-rounder Chris Morris has also recovered and is symptom-free from injury.

He played for the Titans against the Lions in the Sunfoil Series on Sunday where he bowled 25 overs in the first innings and got wickets in the second.

With De Villiers’ return to international limited overs cricket eminent in the next few weeks after a long injury lay-off‚ Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said he was not sure how he feel about Test cricket at the moment.

“I am not sure because I don’t know how AB (De Villiers) will feel about Test cricket and that’s my honest answer.

"We are excited to have him back and I am hoping that he decides to play for us because he is a world class player and an inspirational leader.

"He hasn’t played for a while‚ we haven’t had conversations and the plan was to get over this series and see what happens‚” he said.

