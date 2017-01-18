They will be hoping to make an immediate impact in this format of the sport.

Who are these new guys in the SA T20 team?

1) Jon-Jon Smuts (28 years‚ Warriors)

An aggressive opening batsman who can hit the ball clean and as hard as possible.

He has toiled on the domestic scene for more than ten years and was part of the South African team that reached the semi-finals of the Under-19 World Cup against Pakistan in Sri Lanka in 2007.

With an impressive strike rate of 78.27 in his 93 List A matches and average of 43.68 as a slow left-arm orthodox spinner‚ he may prove a handful for the Sri Lankans.

2) Mangaliso Mosehle (24‚ Lions)

The absence of Quinton de Kock almost guarantees Mosehle a starting place as wicketkeeper where he has proved himself.

But he will also be expected to add value with the bat if Proteas are setting the target or chasing the game.

Two years ago‚ he almost single-handedly won the Ram Slam T20 Challenge for former side Titans when he scored 87 from 39 balls against the Dolphins side that boasted Kevin Pietersen in the final.

3) Theunis de Bruyn (24‚ Knights)

De Bruyn has been knocking hard on the Proteas door for some time and he was recently rewarded with a call-up to the Test side for the series against Sri Lanka even though did not get a chance to play.

He is a natural leader and a highly promising all-rounder with an List A strike rate of 80.06 and a bowling average of 38.66.

He is going to be key if handed his T20 debut.

4) Andile Phehlukwayo (20‚ Dolphins)

An under-19 World Cup winner in 2014‚ Phehlukwayo is also an all-rounder with immense potential.

He has already tasted international cricket with the ODI side where he has featured in six matches‚ scoring 66 runs and claiming eight wickets.

He is expected to lead the Proteas attack against Sri Lanka together with Wayne Parnell‚ Lundi Ngidi and whoever else the selectors chose in the spin department.

5) Dane Paterson (27‚ Cobras)

Over the past few years‚ Paterson has toiled hard on the domestic scene with solid performances while at the same time earning a reputation as a useful death bowler.

Paterson‚ who was named Cobras' player of the season in 2015‚ will use the experience he gained while on tour with the South Africa A side against India A last year‚ and while playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League.

6) Lungi Ngidi (20‚ Titans)

Tall and quick‚ the Hilton College product has the key attributes to follow in the footsteps of Kagiso Rabada and take world cricket by storm if he goes on to fulfill his undoubted potential.

He consistently bowls over 140kph and will be a handful for the Sri Lankan batsmen‚ especially at his home ground.

