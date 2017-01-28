The Lankans‚ who were put in to bat‚ were dismissed for 181 in 48.3 overs.

Teams batting first at this ground have put higher totals than that on the board in 32 of the 38 ODIs played there.

Leg spinner Tahir snuffed any momentum the Lankans hoped to build by claiming all three of his scalps in the space of six overs midway through the innings‚ and conceding only 26 runs from his full quota of overs.

Left-arm fast bowler Parnell‚ who shared the new ball‚ struck twice in his first two overs and once in the 46th to claim 3/48 off his 10.

The best the visitors could offer in response to that‚ and quality bowling by the rest of the attack‚ was Kusal Mendis’ 62‚ which was 94 balls in the making.

Mendis‚ the only batsman to find his way out of the 20s in a scorecard that featured five dismissals in the single figures‚ and Dinesh Chandimal‚ who scored 22‚ put on 72 for the third wicket - the visitors’ only stand of more than 30.

Sri Lanka were 14/2 when Chandimal joined Mendis in the fourth over‚ and they lost their last eight wickets for 95 runs.

- TMG Digital