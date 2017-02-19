New Zealand‚ who were put in to bat in a match reduced to 34 overs-a-side by rain‚ totalled 207/7.

Morris trapped Tom Latham in front before dismissing Doug Brownlie and Ross Taylor in one over and Neil Broom in his next.

But Morris’ figures‚ which read 4/24 when he had Broom caught at square leg with the last ball of his fifth over‚ ballooned to 4/62 when his last two overs bled 38 runs.

Two sixes and three fours flew off the final over of the innings‚ bowled by Morris‚ that went for 25.

The late blast was delivered by Colin de Grandhomme and Tim Southee‚ who shared 51 runs off 23 balls for the unbroken stand.

That was the only partnership of 30 or more aside from a second-wicket effort of 50 by Brownlie and Kane Williamson.

New Zealand’s captain stood firm while Morris removed Brownlie‚ Taylor and Broom for the addition on the scoreboard of only 13 runs‚ and top-scored with 59.

Williamson faced 53 balls and hit four fours and two sixes.

