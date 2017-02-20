Hashim Amla‚ Faf du Plessis‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Rilee Rossouw‚ JP Duminy and Dwaine Pretorius had all come‚ seen and been dismissed.

Before Phehlukwayo took guard‚ David Miller‚ steaming towards a century‚ clipped a two‚ a couple of singles and consecutive boundaries.

South Africa’s hopes rested on the blond left-hander’s shoulders. But he couldn’t do it all on his own.

When Phehlukwayo finally faced his first delivery‚ six balls after he arrived in the middle‚ he should have been out caught behind.

The umpire disagreed‚ and even though the snickometre revealed an edge the Aussies were out of reviews. So Phehlukwayo survived.

And did he ever prosper‚ not only helping Miller reach his hundred but hammering four fours and two sixes in his 39-ball 42 not out to play a significant role in South Africa’s four-wicket win‚ which was achieved with four deliveries to spare.

When Phehlukwayo hammered Adam Zampa over midwicket for six‚ South Africans knew they had a ballsy batsman at the crease.

When he put John Hastings‚ coming round the wicket‚ over long-on for another hasty half-dozen in the next and penultimate over - and hooked a four through fine leg three balls later - admiration for Phehlukwayo’s nerve swelled beyond the boundary.

And when he reverse swept Zampa for the winning runs a star had been born.

So when Phehlukwayo walked to the wicket in Hamilton on Sunday‚ South Africa were 156/6 needing 52 off 44 to win the first ODI against New Zealand‚ we knew he had been shot in this movie before.

But could he pull off another Oscar-winning performance?

At the other end of the pitch stood the hard-hitting‚ even harder running AB de Villiers: a good thing for South Africa‚ less so for Phehlukwayo.

“I had never batted with him‚” Phehlukwayo told reporters on Monday.

That proved not to be a problem.

“A lot of information was given to me by AB‚” Phehlukwayo said. “He told me what the bowler was thinking and what ball he would probably bowl next.

“I gave 100%‚ watched the ball‚ and tried to swing really hard and hit really straight.”

He accomplished that mission in style‚ hitting Trent Boult for six over long-off before sending one of Tim Southee’s fast off-breaks down the ground and over the ropes.

“The first one I was just trying to hit really straight; I wasn’t that confident‚” Phehlukwayo said. “But the second one I knew‚ when it came off the bat‚ that it was going for six.

“I was trying to keep myself really calm. There was always pressure; they bowled really well and assessed the conditions well.”

Three balls later‚ with Phehlukwayo having faced 23 deliveries for his 29 not out‚ De Villiers drilled a flat‚ straight four to clinch victory.

Afterwards De Villiers paid Phehlukwayo the significant compliment of saying he had come to terms with the difficult conditions better than most.

Phehlukwayo himself wasn’t so sure: “From the side it looked like that but I was just trying to watch the ball and pick what (the bowler) was trying to do.”

But he knew this: “I enjoy pressure situations and I would like to give myself more time‚ hit straight‚ execute my gameplan more often than not and assess the conditions quicker.”

And this: “It helps having a lot of people who are experienced batting with you‚ (but) if I am in that situation again I think I can take it on myself without an individual like AB or David Miller.”

Rest assured‚ young fella‚ you will be in that situation again.

Soon‚ hopefully.

