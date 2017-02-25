The victory moved them from the foot of the six team table to third position and coach Mark Boucher will be expecting more of the same when they take on rivals Lions in the Gauteng derby at SuperSport Park on Sunday morning.

Along the way to their comfortable victory over the Cobras‚ openers Henry Davids (163) and Jonathan Vandiar (153) dazzled with well-taken centuries as the Titans set their hosts a mammoth 400/5 target after they had won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Titans' total score of 400 is now the highest scored in the competition and it has eclipsed the Cobras’ 379/7 against the Lions five seasons ago and the 313 partnership between Davids and Vandiar is the highest stand for any wicket by a Titans pair.

The previous record was held by Martin van Jaarsveld and current Proteas Test and T20 captain Faf du Plessis who struck 229 against the Eagles during the 2008-09.

Davids and Vandiar also smashed the record for the highest total in the format at Newlands by a huge margin as the previous highest was Western Province’s 291/3 against Free State during the 1996/97 season.

In the other match played on Friday‚ Proteas Test spinner Keshav Maharaj signed off from Dolphins duty with a five-wicket haul as he spun them to a 45-run victory over the Lions in their low-scoring clash at Stadium Kingsmead.

Maharaj’s figures of 5/40‚ along with Robbie Frylinck’s 4/43‚ saw the Lions bowled out for 218 in response to the Dolphins’ 245 for seven.

The Dolphins also had key contributions with the bat from Sibonelo Makhanya and Khaya Zondo‚ who put on 145 for the fifth wicket after the hosts found themselves in early trouble.

The Lions won the toss and elected to bowl first‚ and employed spin in just the ninth over as the nature of the wicket became apparent.

In Saturday’s only match‚ the Knights host the Warriors at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley hoping to move to leapfrog Dolphins to the top of the log and register their second successive win following their 100 runs opening win over the Cobras last week.

For the Warriors‚ coach Malibongwe Maketa will be looking for his first win of the season that will move them from the bottom of the log as they lost their opening match at home to the Cobras also last week.

Momentum One Day Cup Weekend Fixtures

Saturday‚ 25: Knights v Warriors (Diamond Oval‚ Kimberley‚ 2pm)

Sunday 26: Dolphins v Cobras (Pietermaritzburg Oval‚ 10am); Titans v Lions (SuperSport Park‚ 10am)

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport