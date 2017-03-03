Dolphins still top of the pile after Titans miss out

Dolphins, who lost to the Warriors by 130 runs also on Friday at St George’s Park Stadium in Port Elizabeth, remain top of the pile while Titans stay second despite their respective defeats.

For the Titans, they have another chance of going back to the top of the pile if they manage to beat the Warriors on Sunday at Buffalo Park in East London as the Dolphins will only return to action on Wednesday when they travel to the Cobras at Boland Park in Paarl.

Titans won the toss and chose to field and they managed to bowl out their visitors for 249 after 47.1 overs where influential batsmen Rudi Second and Leus du Plooy impressed with well-taken half centuries for the Bloemfontein-based side.

Second top scored for the Knights with a score of 75 off 101 balls while Du Plooy impressed with a knock of 72 off 82 balls.

With the ball, Mbulelo Budaza was the pick of the Knights bowlers with a handsome return of four wickets, Shadley van Schalkwyk claimed three and while Aubrey Swanepoel and Lwandiswa Zuma contributed one each as they restricted the Titans to 227 after 44.3 overs.

Titans’ chase got off to a poor start when Jonathan Vandiar was caught by Second from the bowling of Van Schalkwyk in the second ball of their innings.

Aiden Makhram was dropped on four runs by Zuma in the fourth over but he did not ride his good fortune for much longer as he was clean bowled by Van Schlkwyk two overs later to leave Titans on 39/2.

Henry Davids soon departed for 18 runs when he was caught by Dillon du Preez as Van Schalkwyk registered his third wicket leaving the Titans with lots to do to rebuild their innings.

Kuhn was next to return to the pavilion after he was caught at long on by Grant Mokoena from the bowling of Zuma as the Titans slumped to 96/4 after 21.4 overs.

Wickets continued to tumble for the Titans and the next victim was experienced Albie Morkel who was run out for 42, to be followed by Shaun Von Berg, Malusi Siboto, David Wiese and Junior Dala.

For the Titans, the top scorer was Wiese with 46 and he was followed by Morkel and Heino Kuhn on 42 and 32 respectively while Lungi Ngidi and Von Berg claimed two wickets each while David Wiese, Junior Dala, Malusi Siboto and Aiden Markram contributed one each.

In the other match played on Friday night, Lions beat Cobras by three wickets at Boland Park in Paarl to register their second win of the competition and move from the bottom of the standings.

