Twice in five innings he forged to within 30 of three figures - one of those times undefeated - and he was the series leading run-scorer.

Which might make you think De Villiers will look to chase down that slippery century in the test series that starts in Dunedin on Wednesday.

Instead‚ he will chase his toddling son‚ AB junior‚ around the house in Pretoria on Wednesday.

“I can’t wait to get home‚” De Villiers said at Eden Park on Saturday after South Africa wrapped up a 3-2 win in the ODI series.

“I am really looking forward to getting to my family.”

De Villiers has opted out of the New Zealand tests as well as those against England in July.

He does‚ however‚ remain available for the one-day series in England in May and the Champions Trophy there in June.

“A couple of weeks at home before cricket starts again is coming at a great time for me‚” De Villiers said.

“I will really miss the boys and I will watch the cricket but it’s a great time for me to get back and rest the mind.” What did the South Africans De Villiers has left behind in New Zealand think of that?

“Any coach would want AB de Villiers in their side‚” Russell Domingo said in Auckland on Sunday. “But that’s the decision he’s made and we respect it.

“He plays such a lot of cricket around the world and such a high level all the time‚ and he’s got a young family.

“We all definitely wanted him to stay but it’s a decision he’s made for family life.

“He needs to freshen up and he needs to try and win the World Cup in 2019; that’s a big ambition for him.

“We know that when he’s here he gives absolutely everything.

“We’ve gone through series without him so the game moves on - as good as he is the game moves on.

“Somebody will‚ in time to come‚ get to De Villiers’ level.

“When that is we don’t know‚ but somebody will at some stage.”

For now‚ Domingo hopes to fill the gap with the resources at his disposal.

“Our nine new (test) players have been training in Auckland for the past week‚ so they’re keen‚” he said.

“They bring fresh energy‚ new thoughts‚ new ideas.

“And we’ve got a new captain (Faf du Plessis) who can’t wait to get going.”

With De Villiers and his innovative brilliance out of sight‚ though not out of mind‚ Domingo hinted at a return to old-fashioned South African doggedness in the test series.

The best representatives of that quality were the throwback opening pair‚ Dean Elgar and Stephen Cook.

“They epitomise what our team wants to be; they are gutsy grinders‚ uncompromising batsmen‚” Domingo said.

They also score centuries‚ though not like De Villiers. No-one does.

