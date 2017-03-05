Since October‚ then‚ they have hammered Australia and Sri Lanka 5-0 each and edged New Zealand 3-2.

All told that’s 13 wins in 15 games.

You would think Russell Domingo would be happy with that. He is. Mostly....

“We’ve spoken long and hard about our intensity in the field‚ and JP Duminy’s led us spectacularly in the field throughout this campaign‚” Domingo said in Auckland on Sunday.

Duminy lived up to that accolade on Saturday with a superb dive-slide-pickup-throw to dismiss Mitchell Santner‚ the ball crashing unerringly into the single stump visible from his position at point.

“That runout was as good as I’ve seen‚” Domingo said.

South Africa’s bowlers also earned their coach’s approval.

“The bowling disciplines were outstanding‚” Domingo said. “The wicket did help but our control was good.

“It always helps to have a guy who can strike up front like Kagiso Rabada (who took 3/25 and was the series’ leading bowler in terms of wicket-taking‚ average and economy rate).”

Between them Rabada‚ Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius have played only 57 ODIs and are‚ collectively‚ just 69 years old - reasons for Domingo to be cheerful about the seam attack’s potential.

“It’s ‘KG’s’ first tour of New Zealand; he’s 21‚ it’s hard to believe - he’s still a baby‚” he said.

“Andile had his 21st birthday two days ago and Dwaine’s only played a handful of ODIs.

“There’s still a lot of room for improvement and a lot of development that needs to take place with some of those young bowlers.

“They’re going to be challenged and tested under different and tougher conditions.

“But we’re happy with the way they dealt with the pressure.”

The rise of the young bowling brigade‚ aided an abetted by the older but also inexperienced Chris Morris‚ told Domingo that fretting over the future was unwarranted.

“We’ve had some great players get injured and we’ve had some great players miss tours and retire‚” he said.

“But we’ve always managed to breach that gap. It doesn’t happen straightaway‚ it takes time.

“But we’ve got a good system and good schools that produce good players.”

Imran Tahir also had a solid series‚ claiming only six wickets but lending South Africa stability when they needed it most.

Which left just one department to discuss....

“We found ourselves at 120/4 and 140/5 too many times‚” Domingo said.

“It’s something we’re not happy with‚ but maybe these wickets help bowlers more than our one-day wickets at home.

“As a coach you’re always looking for the perfect game and we haven’t played the perfect game on this tour.”

Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill scored the only centuries of the series‚ although South Africans scored eight half-centuries: twice as many as the Kiwis.

That was enough to give the visitors’ batsmen the edge in a series in which both teams’ bowlers seemed on top more than usual.

But Domingo knew better than to exaggerate the challenges that lay ahead.

“The 5-0 and 5-0 against Sri Lanka and Australia might not have sounded like a good test‚ so this was a really big test for us‚” he said.

South Africa passed it. Not easily‚ but well enough to make the examination that awaits at the Champions Trophy in England in June seem less daunting.

TMG Digital/TMG Sport