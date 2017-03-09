Signed as the replacement for the disgraced match-fixer Alviro Petersen‚ the Proteas T20 opener is second on the run-scoring charts after Titans opener Henry Davids who has 397 runs to Hendricks's 321.

The two centuries he has reeled off‚ albeit at the Wanderers in wins against the Warriors and the Knights‚ have proved crucial to his team's stuttering title defence.

When he has failed‚ the Lions also lost their roar‚ even though they are third on the table with three wins and two losses.

“A big goal would be to play for the Proteas but that's something I can't control‚" Hendricks said.

"The least I can do is to pile on the runs and do what I can do here at the Lions.

"I think the rest will take care of itself if I continue to do what I'm doing here.

"We are all aware the Proteas are doing very well at the moment and Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla have a good opening partnership upfront so it's going to be difficult to break through that.”

The Lions face the bottom-of-the-table Cape Cobras in Potchefstroom on Friday afternoon and a win will make sure they keep in touch with the table-topping Dolphins‚ who spectacularly dug themselves out of a hole to beat the Cobras by four wickets in Paarl on Wednesday evening.

It is not lost on Hendricks's mind that it was the mountain of runs from Petersen that carried the Lions to the title last season.

With him being young‚ there is the added carrot of putting himself in selectorial contention post the ICC Champions Trophy‚ but he understands the challenge posed to him by his coach Geoff Toyana.

“Alviro had a gun season and that helped the team win the tournament.

"It takes one or two players to do what he did.

"I'd like to be that man and I'd like to put my hand up and do what he did and I'm accepting the challenge from Geoff.

"I'll try to match what Alviro did‚ if not better it‚” Hendricks said.

“We started well by winning two game but we slacked off.

"But I think we're back on form.

"Going into the next five matches‚ we're sitting pretty now but all the games are important.

"If we can win three of our next five matches‚ we should be safe for the playoffs.”

