Two points were enough for the Dolphins to stay top of the standings with 19 points after seven matches while the Warriors dropped to fifth place with 12 points having played one match less.

When the match was stopped by the umpires‚ Dolphins‚ who won the toss and chose to bat‚ were on 236/3 after 36.4 overs with skipper Khaya Zondo unbeaten on 47 off 29 balls and Sibonelo Makhanya having scored one run from the only ball he faced.

Other contributors for the Dolphins with the bat were Vaughn van Jaarsveld‚ Morne van Wyk and Sarel Erwee with scores of 85‚ 92 and 3 respectively as they got off to a flying start at the top of the order.

With ball in hand for the Warriors‚ who did not bat‚ Collin Ackerman claimed the scalps of Van Jaarsveld and Erwee while Basheeru-Deen Walters was responsible for the dismissal of Van Wyk.

In the other match that was played on Friday‚ the Cobras beat the Lions by six wickets with 105 balls remaining in their low-scoring clash at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom to refresh their faint hopes of making it to the knockout stages.

Lions won the toss and elected to bat first where they were bowled out for a disappointing score of 188 with one ball left in their innings and Nono Pongolo was as their highest scorer with 47 runs off 62 balls while Reeza Hendricks‚ Willem Mulder and Aaron Phangiso contributed 29‚ 24 and 22 respectively.

In their reply‚ the Cobras rushed to their target of 189 in 32.3 overs with Richard Levi leading the way with a delightful knock of 85 off 60 balls‚ which included 15 boundaries and two maximums‚ supported by Andrew Puttick with 57.

As a result of their away victory‚ Cobras moved to fourth on the standings with 12 points from their seven matches while Lions are third with 13 points after six matches despite the costly defeat at home.

Action continues on Sunday with the Cobras hosting the Warriors at Newlands in Cape Town and Titans travelling to Knights at Diamond Oval in Kimberley.

Sunday Momentum One Day Cup Fixtures:

Cape Cobras v Warriors (Newlands‚ Cape Town); Knights v Titans (Diamond Oval‚ Kimberley‚ both matches start at 10am)

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport