Only 41 of the scheduled 90 overs were bowled because of the weather‚ which interrupted play twice and did not allow a ball to bowled after 3.30pm‚ New Zealand time.

South Africa‚ who won the toss‚ were 123/4 and South African skipper Faf du Plessis was 33 not out with Temba Bavuma on 13.

The visitors sprang a surprise by replacing out-of-form opener Stephen Cook with Theunis de Bruyn‚ who had opened the batting in 16 of his 63 first-class innings but not for the past two years.

De Bruyn’s innings lasted three balls - he edged Matt Henry‚ who came into New Zealand’s team for the injured Tim Southee‚ to second slip to become the 381st test player to record a duck in his debut innings.

South Africa shambled to 5/2 in the fourth over when Dean Elgar left an inswinger from Colin de Grandhomme‚ which hit the top of the left-hander’s off stump.

Hashim Amla and JP Duminy began the rebuilding process with a stand that reached 59 before Duminy hooked rashly at Henry and top-edged a catch to fine leg.

Team overs later Amla played all round a fullish‚ straight delivery from De Grandhomme and was bowled for 50 - his first half-century in four completed test innings.

New Zealand need to win the match to square a series in which South Africa took the advantage by winning by eight wickets at the Basin Reserve in Wellington last Saturday.

But rain has been predicted for all five days.

- TMG Digital