The county said in a statement issued on its behalf by Cricket South Africa on Wednesday that Philander would be out for up to three weeks.

“Philander is due to return to South Africa this week for rest‚ recovery and rehabilitation‚” the statement said.

“We are pleased that he will return to Hove – subject to him passing a fitness test - to be available for the remaining four championship matches of his agreed contract with the club‚ beginning with the match against Durham on May 21‚ finishing in the middle of June.

“He will now however be unavailable for Sussex’s One-Day Cup campaign.”

Bad luck Sussex. But South Africans won’t complain about Philander being in the mix for their tour to England‚ which starts in June.

Philander sustained the injury “which prevented him from bowling partly in the first innings and completely in the second”‚ the statement said‚ while playing for Sussex against Kent at Hove at the weekend.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport