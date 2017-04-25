Left-handed allrounder Willey and fast bowler Wood have recovered from shoulder and ankle injuries well enough to be named in England’s squad for the series‚ which was announced on Tuesday.

In February and March last year Willey played three ODIs and two T20s on England’s tour to South Africa.

He made little impact‚ scoring 18 runs in two innings and taking a wicket in the ODIs.

He also had two trips to the crease in the T20s‚ scoring seven runs‚ and took a wicket.

Wood has played eight tests‚ 11 ODIs and a T20 - none of them against South Africa.

There was no room for experienced fast bowler Steven Finn‚ who lost his place to Ball - whose three tests and six ODIs do not feature gametime against South Africa.

“It is pleasing that Mark Wood and David Willey have returned to full fitness‚” the England Cricket Board quoted national selector James Whitaker as saying in a statement.

“They add variety and quality to our bowling strengths and David’s ability as an attacking batsman is also an important element for us.”

England squad:

Eoin Morgan (captain)‚ Moeen Ali‚ Jonny Bairstow‚ Jake Ball‚ Sam Billings‚ Jos Buttler‚ Alex Hales‚ Liam Plunkett‚ Adil Rashid‚ Joe Root‚ Jason Roy‚ Ben Stokes‚ David Willey‚ Chris Woakes‚ Mark Wood.

Fixtures:

May 24: 1st ODI‚ Leeds.

May 27: 2nd ODI‚ Southampton.

May 29: 3rd ODI‚ Lord’s.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport