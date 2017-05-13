Quinton de Kock produces a five-star performance Cricket SA Awards ceremony

De Kock also walked away with the ODI Cricketer of the Year and Fans’ Player of the Year awards as he was rewarded for a highly successful year for the Proteas with the bat and the glove.

His statistics for the year were highlighted by his ODI innings of 178 against Australia in a series where he scored 300 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate in excess of 137.

His Test match performances were notable for his ability to take the game away from the opposition by scoring big runs and he also impressed with the quality of his work with the glove behind the stumps.

The only awards he was not eligible for were the T20 International Player of the Year which went to Imran Tahir, for the second year in succession, and the KFC Award of Excellence that went to Temba Bavuma, also for the second successive year, for his brilliant run out of David Warner.

He was not a contender for RAM Delivery of the Year which once again went to fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for his delivery that bowled Usman Khawaja at Perth.

Sune Luus was named SA Women’s Cricketer of the Year while Lizelle Lee was named SA Women’s Players Player of the Year and International Newcomer of the Year awards went to Keshav Maharaj and Laura Wolvaardt.

With his five awards, De Kock matched the previous performances of superstars Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers.

The other nine players to have received CSA’s most prestigious Cricketer of the Year award are Jacques Kallis (2004 and 2011), Makhaya Ntini (2005 and 2006), Hashim Amla (2010 and 2013) and AB de Villiers (2014 and 2015) who have all won the award twice.

Shaun Pollock (2007), Dale Steyn (2008), Graeme Smith (2009), Vernon Philander (2012) and Rabada (2016) have won the awards once.

“It is encouraging that for the second time in a row, our premier award has gone to one of our young stars who are shining with distinction alongside our world-class senior players. The way the Proteas have come through to rise up the ICC rankings in meteoric fashion has been quite brilliant and we now have a real team in the true sense of the word. Our domestic cricket remains blessed with great talents and congratulations to all the winners in those categories as well,” CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat.

Award Winners (National)

SA Cricketer of the Year: Quinton de Kock

Test Cricketer of the Year: Quinton de Kock

ODI Cricketer of the Year: Quinton de Kock

T20 International Cricketer of the Year: Imran Tahir

SA Players’ Player of the Year: Quinton de Kock

SA Fans’ Player of the Year: Quinton de Kock

KFC Award of Excellence: Temba Bavuma

RAM Delivery of the Year: Kagiso Rabada

International Newcomer of the Year: Keshav Maharaj

Momentum women’s Cricketer of the Year: Sune Luus

Women’s Players Player of the Year: Lizelle Lee

Women’s Newcomer of the Year: Laura Wolvaardt

Domestic

Sunfoil Series Cricketer of the Season: Duanne Olivier (Knights)

Momentum One-Day Cup Cricketer of the Season: Henry Davids (Titans)

CSA T20 Challenge Player of the Season: Farhaan Behardien (Titans)

Pitchvision Coach of the Year: Mark Boucher (Titans)

Domestic Players’ Player of the Season: Colin Ackermann (Warriors)

Domestic Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Markram (Titans)

Africa T20 Cup Player of the Tournament: Patrick Kruger (Northern Cape)

SACA Most Valuable Player Award: Colin Ackermann (Warriors)

Operations

CSA Umpires’ Umpire of the Year: Shaun George

CSA Umpire of the Year: Shaun George

