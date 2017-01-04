Australia’s tour will end a bumper 2017-18 season in South Africa that could feature as many as 13 tests.

What with the Bangladesh and Australia itineraries confirmed‚ South Africans now await the schedule for India’s visit in the first half of the summer.

That tour is also expected to feature four tests.

Success against the Australians and the Indians holds important implications for South Africa’s test ranking.

“Australia are currently the No. 2 ranked team on the ... table and we will need to beat them and India to regain our place at the top of the table‚” a CSA release quoted chief executive Haroon Lorgat as saying.

The Australia series starts at Kingsmead on March 1 and is scheduled to end at the Wanderers on April 18‚ which coincides with the Easter weekend.

That could prove an interesting experiment as the size of crowds for Boxing Day tests at Kingsmead and St George’s Park have disappointed.

Should the Wanderers see a better turnout an argument could be made for moving tests during holiday periods to the Highveld.

Australia tour itinerary: February 22 to 24: v SA Invitation XI‚ Benoni March 1 to 5: 1st test‚ Kingsmead March 9 to 13: 2nd test‚ St George’s Park March 22 to 26: 3rd test‚ Newlands March 30 to April 3: 4th test‚ Wanderers

- TMG Digital