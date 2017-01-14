Englishman Graeme storms ahead at the SA Open

Storm maintained the advantage he held over the Ulsterman at the start of the day but he will have to have his wits about him with a potentially marauding McIlroy in the final round on Sunday.

Storm shot a five under 67 to go 17-under, three strokes ahead of McIlroy and four from Jbe Kruger and Jordan Smith, while Jaco van Zyl, Dean Burmeister, Edoardo Molinari, Romain Langasque, Joel Stalter and Peter Uilhein are a further shot back.

Storm tried to play down the magnitude of the task facing him on Sunday, suggesting he is just grateful to be stringing competitive rounds together.

“If I shoot under 70 in the final round I'd be happy,” he said when asked if he has a winning total in mind.

Storm can be forgiven for having modest horizons. He has a more grounded perspective, poles apart from McIlroy who is flush with sponsorship and endorsement deals.

“I almost lost my tour card last year. I have a new lease on life. I can't afford not to be playing. This is what I do for a living,” explained Storm.

McIlroy who was almost forced to withdraw from the tournament after tepping off the course with a back complaint following the second round on Friday had to grit it out over the opening holes.

Some physiotherapy, pain killers and anti-inflammatories restored him to, if not mint, then at least playing condition. “I took more anti-inflammatories at the sixth and after that it was okay.”

He is ready for Sunday's challenge but expressed the wish to be a little closer to the lead. “It would have been nice to be within one or two. Maybe I can get off to a fast start and it will be interesting.”

Kruger who is the highest placed South African vowed not to be a storm chaser. “I'm gonna try and hit every shot as good as I can. The result will look after itself. I won't be chasing,” said Kruger.

He had a roller coaster round on Saturday that included seven birdies and four bogeys. “I'm not hitting it that great. I'm missing fairways and I'm missing greens. I'm putting well.”

Italy's Eduardo Molinari equalled the course record 63 with a blemish free round punctuated by nine birdies. He was six under for his round at the turn but was more sedate on the back nine with three more birdies. He believes a low round was overdue.

“I have to say I have been playing that well all week but just not making anything, so it was good to see them dropping. The greens were a little smoother in the morning and I managed to take advantage of it.”

He admitted that it is difficult to follow up a round like his with another one the next day.

Frenchman Romain Langasque also steadily moved up the leader board.

Langasque who resides in Andorra holds the distinction of shooting the lowest (31) back nine as an amateur at the Masters.

TMG Digital