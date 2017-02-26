Fichardt’s travel plans change thanks to his Joburg Open victory

For a start‚ he needs to factor in a trip to Royal Birkdale later in the year to tee it up in the Open Championship.

With a grinding final-round 68 in a tournament hit by rain delays and reduced to 54 holes‚ Fichardt claimed his fifth European Tour title by a single stroke on 15 under par.

He also took the first of three spots on offer into the Open.

England’s Stuart Manley and Paul Waring‚ who shared second place on 14 under‚ took the other two places.

“Jeez it’s good to win again‚” said a relieved Fichardt‚ who birdied the last for the win.

“I was working out my schedule last week and there were a few places I just wasn’t looking forward to flying to‚ but I knew I would have to in order to keep my card.

"Now I can plan a lekker schedule. It’s so nice to know I can just relax for the rest of the year and just play.”

A short hitter by modern standards‚ Fichardt had to rely heavily on his short game around an East Course playing incredibly long because of the heavy rain‚ and in the face of fellow professionals who were hitting it way past him.

“I just played solid and tried to stay patient and wait for the putts to drop.

"I made some crucial putts and up-and-downs. I’m very happy to be sitting with the trophy in my hand‚” said Fichardt‚ whose last European Tour victory came in 2013.

“The form I’ve had the last few months has been horrendous.

"I decided at the beginning of the year I’m going to play as much as I can and get my game right‚ and it worked out. It’s nice to see hard work paying off.”

It was also a special week for Keenan Davidse.

The member of the Sunshine Tour’s new Gary Player Class of 2017 development squad achieved his best finish in a European Tour event as he took a share of seventh on 12 under‚ and four days after becoming a father for the first time.

- TMG Digital