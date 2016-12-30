Schumacher medical bill tops R200m since accident
Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher‚ paralysed in a skiing accident in the French Alps‚ is still being cared for by a team of physicians and nurses three years after the incident.
The 47-year-old was placed into a medically induced coma after taking a fall and hitting his head on December 29‚ 2013.
The Sun reported on Thursday that he continued to receive specialised medical care at his family home in Switzerland at a substantial cost – estimated to run as high as R200-million over three years.
The family have kept details about his condition private.
