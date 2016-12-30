 Schumacher medical bill tops R200m since accident - Times LIVE
   
Schumacher medical bill tops R200m since accident

TMG Digital | 2016-12-30 14:17:55.0
Michael Schumacher.
Image by: TONY GENTILE / Reuters

Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher‚ paralysed in a skiing accident in the French Alps‚ is still being cared for by a team of physicians and nurses three years after the incident.

The 47-year-old was placed into a medically induced coma after taking a fall and hitting his head on December 29‚ 2013.

The Sun reported on Thursday that he continued to receive specialised medical care at his family home in Switzerland at a substantial cost – estimated to run as high as R200-million over three years.

The family have kept details about his condition private.

