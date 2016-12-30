Thysse senior - a former SA and Commonwealth super middleweight champion - and his son received the recognition when the nominations were announced by Boxing SA this month.

The 47-year-old Thysse told Times Media Digital he has been involved in boxing since he was five years old.

“It feels good and actually exciting to be recognised by the public (the public voted for the nominees)‚" he said.

"Myself and my son have a passion for this sport - it is our life.

"I have been in boxing for 42 years. I am now only 47 years old."

Thysse senior‚ from Boksburg‚ promotes boxing matches under the banner of Real Steel Promotions and he has been nominated in BSA’s Promoter of Year category.

He will be up against East London's Ayanda Matiti‚ who promotes under the flagship of Xaba Promotions‚ and Mthatha's Mbali “Don Queen” Zantsi‚ who trades under Showtime Boxing Promotions.

The 24-year-old Brendan has been nominated in the Prospect of the Year category.

He will be up against newly crowned ABU welterweight champion Thulani “Tulz” Mbenge from Mdantsane‚ and recently crowned SA and WBC Youth Silver featherweight titlist Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile from Duncan Village.

"We are both in very tough categories‚" Thysee senior admitted.

"In my case there is Ayanda Matiti and Mbali.

"They have staged bigger tournaments than me.

"I was actually surprised to be nominated in the Promoter of the Year category.

"I would do better in the Most Promising Promoter's category.

"But it does not matter really if we win or not.

"The nominations by the public are a victory for us.

"Look at the quality of boxers who are also nominated for the Prospect of the Year award.

"It says a lot about my son's capabilities. We are excited."

Thysse junior - who turned professional in 2005 - is undefeated after seven fights.

He is rated No 2 for the SA junior middleweight belt that is currently held by Nkululeko “Bulldog” Mhlongo.

His first rival for the Prospect of the Year award‚ Mbenge‚ turned professional in 2016 and is yet to lose after eight bouts.

Mbenge is the No1 rated fighter for Shaun Ness’s SA welterweight belt.

Fuzile‚ the other Prospect of the Year contender‚ turned professional in 2014.

He has six wins from as many bouts.

He won the national belt in his fourth professional bout from Mabhuti “Macman” Sinyabi in September and then added the interim WBC Youth strap on December 9.

All the nomination were voted for by the public through forms that were submitted to BSA.

BSA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka told TMG Digital that only seven of the 19 categories will be accompanied by prize money.

These are: Prospect of the year‚ Boxer of the year‚ Fight of the year (both male and female categories) and the Knockout of the year.

The awards ceremony will take place at Inkosi Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban on January 28. - TMG Digital