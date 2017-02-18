Andy Birkett wins Dusi Canoe Marathon in dominant display
"Water. Water. Just more water."
Moments after winning the Dusi Canoe Marathon‚ paddler Andy Birkett just wanted to quench his thirst after a scorching day on the river. The mercury reached 37 degrees on Wednesday which‚ along with low river levels because of the drought‚ made for a tough day on the water.
Birkett‚ who led the race from start to finish‚ won in a time of just over 8 hours‚ 32 minutes. He said he was delighted to overcome the conditions and take the victory.
He beat closest rival Sibonelo Kwela by nearly 24 minutes in a dominant display. Kwela was aiming to become the first even black paddler to win the K1 solo race‚ having previously won the K2 pairs category.
TMG Digital/TimesLIVE
