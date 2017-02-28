 SA says Durban may lose out on hosting 2022 Commonwealth Games - Times LIVE
   
SA says Durban may lose out on hosting 2022 Commonwealth Games

Reuters | 2017-02-28 12:53:06.0
South Africa's Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday Durban may loose out on hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to cost challenges.

In December South Africa's officials said it remained "fully committed" to hosting the games despite falling short of requirements.

Durban was the only city with a confirmed bid after Edmonton in Canada withdrew in February.

Australia announced in January that they are offering to rescue the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and host the games in 2022 if Durban loses the right to stage the event.

Durban was awarded the rights by default in 2015, after the only other bidder, Edmonton‚ Canada withdrew from the process in February 2015.

