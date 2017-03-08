Wayde van Niekerk stunned by junior athlete Gift Leotlela

Only long-jumper Luvo Manyonga, silver medallist at last year’s Rio Games, could have full confidence in the results, sailing to an impressive 8.46m, the early world lead for 2017.

But it was a disaster for the sprinters — the electronic system at this Athletics SA Speed Series meet hit an embarrassing speed wobble.

First it dished out a national 110m hurdles record to Ruan de Vries as well as three lightning times to unheralded sprinters in the 100m B-race, and then it went on the blink in the premier event.

“I think I went faster than the B race,” said 18-year-old Leotlela, eager to hear what his time was, although all he got to hear was that it was a handtimed 10.0.

No electronic times were available.

Van Niekerk and third-placed Emile Erasmus were each given 10.1. Hand timing cannot be used for world championship qualifying in the 100m.

“I needed to run against fast guys to see where I am with my fitness level,” said Leotlela, who competed in the 200m at the Olympics.

Finishing second in a local meet was a new experience for Van Niekerk, the reigning Olympic and world 400m champion.

“It’s a tough one to swallow, but I need to keep in mind I need to keep patient. It’s still early days for myself.

“I still have a lot of hard work to do,” said Van Niekerk, adding he planned to compete in the 100m, 200m and 400m at the Free State championships at the weekend.

“It’s going to be a tough one, I’m going to try and triple up just to get that speed-endurance back again because as you see I’ve still got so much work to do.”

Van Niekerk admitted he was still “raw” from the appearances, travelling and niggles. “It’s time for us to settle now and focus.

“Technically, I’m very rusty, but I’m going to work on it.”

In the 100m B-race, Leroux van Tonder’s electronic time was 10.09 and runner-up Keenan Michau 10.12, which meet the qualifying standard for the world championships in London in August.

Third-placed Hendrik Maartens clocked 10.15, which would have qualified him for last year’s Olympics.

None of the three men had ever run faster than 10.40 in their careers before last night.

De Vries admitted he was surprised by his 13.23sec 110m hurdles SA record, which must still be ratified.

“I can’t believe it,” said the 31-year-old, whose previous best was 13.59 from 2013.

“I hit the first hurdle,” he added, saying, “I need to work on my start.”

Manyonga, however, was beaming.

Be warned Jamaica and America: The South Africans are coming!

He came here without any goals, but he changed his mind quickly and went after Khotso Mokoena’s 8.50m SA record.

“I was going for the kill today because I felt it on the first jump.”

On his second attempt he hit 8.37m, the distance that earned him second spot at the Olympics.

He was four centimetres short by the end of the evening, but he was high in confidence.

“I was chasing it. On one no-jump I over-stepped by 2cm or something, but I asked them to measure it — it was 8.72m.

“I’m expecting the SA record for this season and a gold medal at the world championships.”

