Cape Town Cycle Tour organisers put wind up riders with gale warning
Cape Town Cycle Tour organisers have warned the 35‚000 riders due to start this year's race on Sunday to stay away if they are not comfortable riding in strong winds.
"We have been advised that there is a high probability of severe winds on the Cape Peninsula within the next 24 hours‚" the organisers said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.
"We strongly urge Cape Town Cycle Tour participants who are either not comfortable or do not have experience riding in strong winds‚ to carefully consider their decision to participate on Sunday.
"We believe wind conditions will not be as strong as in 2009‚ but they will nevertheless be severe.
"Cyclists and spectators must please take note."
In 2009‚ the race was plagued by a gale-force southeasterly wind that played havoc with portable toilets‚ scaffolding‚ sponsors’ billboards and anything else that was not nailed down.
Helicopters were grounded‚ resulting in no live TV coverage. This year's 109km circuit of the Cape peninsula marks the cycle tour's 40th anniversary.
- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.