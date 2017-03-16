“Due to increased personal and business pressure‚ I unfortunately can no longer devote the required time and attention to the two championships run under the SACCS banner‚” Rousseau said. “It was not an easy decision but in the interests of the sport‚ it is best that I step aside.”

Former South African champion and SACCS executive member Archie Rutherford will take over as the interim CEO with immediate effect‚ with Rousseau providing input and support during the transition period to ensure continuity and a smooth handover‚ the organisation said in a statement on Thursday night.

Rutherford will manage the implementation of new business structures to strengthen the repositioning of SACCS and interact with all stakeholders‚ it added.

Rousseau‚ who succeeded Richard Schilling as chief executive officer in December 2015‚ played a leading role in reuniting the car and motorcycle/quad championships under one umbrella.

The association also credited him as being instrumental in bringing the RallySafe system to South Africa‚ as well as concluding an agreement with Total South Africa as the official energy supplier to SACCS.

RallySafe is primarily a safety system that provides race officials and competitors with a wide range of additional functions. The system offers additional benefits to race organisers in terms of scoring and timing‚ general event management and allows cross country enthusiasts to follow events via the RallySafe app from the event‚ their office or home.

“Siegfried worked tirelessly behind the scenes over the years and his enthusiasm for cross country racing was plain for all to see‚” said SACCS marketing executive Terence Marsh. “The sport benefited a great deal during his tenure‚ and owes Siegfried a debt of gratitude.”