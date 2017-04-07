Tandy, Erasmus hit swimming world champs qualifying times in Durban

Tandy was the quickest of the SA championship contenders in 22.07sec, while Erasmus matched the 22.47 mark exactly. Zane Waddell, the favourite going into Friday night’s 100m freestyle final, was third-quickest in 23.14.

“I would like to get under that 22-second mark, I’m not exactly at my peak but I would like to get around my personal best time again,“ said Tandy, who went 21.79 to finish tied sixth in the Rio Games final.

“I’ve changed my training a little bit and I would like to see how my body adapts to that in a racing environment.”

Erasmus believes he limited himself by aiming only for the qualifying mark.

“That time was in my head, and I just got that time, so why set barriers when you should be swimming as fast as you can?

“It is always good to make it in the morning, get it out of the way, and now it is just to see if we can do it through the semifinals and the finals,” added Erasmus.

He and Tandy join fellow Olympians Chad Le Clos, Cameron van der Burgh and Myles Brown as the only swimmers at the gala this week to have achieved A-qualifying times for the world championships in Budapest in July.

In 2015 only five men qualified for the world championships last year, but Matthew Meyer (1500m freestyle) and Tatjana Schoenmaker (200m breaststroke) are expected to add to the number this year.

choenmaker went 2min 26.43sec in her heat on Friday, but there’s no reason why she shouldn’t speed up to beat the 2:25.91 mark, as she has already done once this season.

To be selected, swimmers must achieve the marks at the national championships.

Swimming SA has said it will consider lesser B-qualifying times where swimmers are young, female or black.

Le Clos, who has already achieved qualifying times in the 100m and 200m freestyle as well as the 200m butterfly, went 52.63 in the 100m fly heats on Friday, just off the 52.29 mark he requires.

The championships end on Saturday night.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport