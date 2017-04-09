The finance student at the University of Alabama decided against travelling to the South African championships in Durban last week‚ which doubled as trials for the world championships in Budapest in July.

Reid‚ 10th in the 100m backstroke at the Rio Games last year‚ said the partial self-funding policy used by cash-strapped Swimming SA for international meets meant he couldn’t afford the trip.

“My university does offer a special program where it would cover the costs to one major swim meet per year — this is what I did last year which enabled me to come to the Olympic trials [last year]‚” the former pupil from Grey High in Port Elizabeth told Times Media in an email.

“I did have the option to do the same thing this year‚ but the need to self-fund myself to world champs leads me to rather compete at the US Open long-course championships in August this year.

“I was looking forward to participating in Durban‚ as I feel I stood a very good chance of making it into the finals at world champs and doing some damage to my competitors.

“But in order for me to do so‚ I would have to make some financial sacrifices and that could potentially set me back and delay me from getting my degree in April 2018‚” said Reid‚ who also funds his stay at the university because he is not on a full scholarship.

In his absence‚ the new SA 100m backstroke champion this week won in 56.52sec‚ more than three seconds slower than Reid’s 53.12 SA record.

The bad news for Reid is that the championships in Durban were compulsory‚ and that even if he achieves the 54.06 A-qualifying time‚ he cannot be considered for selection.

Reid pointed out that he would also have to miss the December trials for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast‚ Australia‚ in April next year because they were one week before his exams.

“I graduate April 2018 … Taking two weeks off in my final year of school could put my degree in jeopardy.”

Reid‚ who can next be available only for 2019‚ is eyeing the 2020 Games.

“The Olympic Games is what matters to me. I will do whatever is necessary to get me to Tokyo‚ even if it means I have to miss some fun events in the middle.

“My eyes are on those gold medals I have planned to have around my neck in three years.”

