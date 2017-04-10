'Losing the Commonwealth Games was sad but the reality is it is not going to happen now' — Van Niekerk

Former Sport Minister Fikile Mbalula said at the time the Games would have been too costly to host and increasing demands from the Commonwealth Games Federation left the South African government with no choice but to pull the plug on the event.

The 24-year old Van Niekerk will be 29-years old in five years time and he said he is sad that he will no longer get an opportunity to compete against the world’s best at home.

‘‘It would have been opportunity to be able to compete right here in SA. I won’t lie I was quite excited‚” he said.

‘‘These last two years I have stood on podiums and heard the South African anthem being sang.

‘‘So I started visioning having that opportunity to sing the national anthem with the entire country.

‘‘It’s sad but the reality is it is not going to happen now and life has to go on. We need to work hard to grow.”

South Africans will get a taste of what could have been when Van Niekerk participates in the national championships in Potchefstroom on April 21-22.

He has promised to put on a show in Potchefstroom.

-TMG Digital/TMG Sport