Triathlete Hanson Singaphi beats the odds to compete at Ironman event in Hawaii
Born in one of the poorest areas of Port Elizabeth‚ Walmer Township triathlete Hanson Singaphi has beaten the odds to compete in one of the most prestigious Ironman events in the world.
Singaphi is one of the 1 900 athletes from across the world who will be taking part in this year’s edition of the Ironman World Championships in Kailua-Kona‚ Hawaii‚ on October 14.
He has already started training for the big race.
So how does it feel to be taking part in the biggest Ironman event in the world?
“I am very excited. It’s a great feeling because it’s every athlete’s dream to do Kona‚” he said. “I never thought that one day I would be going to the word champs.
“Kona to me is more like a journey. It’s about learning‚ meeting new people and learning different cultures.
The 40-year-old athlete earned his spot at the world event after successfully finishing the Ironman African Championships race in Port Elizabeth early this month.
Ream more on HeraldLIVE
- TMG Digital/HeraldLIVE
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.