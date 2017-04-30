Singaphi is one of the 1 900 athletes from across the world who will be taking part in this year’s edition of the Ironman World Championships in Kailua-Kona‚ Hawaii‚ on October 14.

He has already started training for the big race.

So how does it feel to be taking part in the biggest Ironman event in the world?

“I am very excited. It’s a great feeling because it’s every athlete’s dream to do Kona‚” he said. “I never thought that one day I would be going to the word champs.

“Kona to me is more like a journey. It’s about learning‚ meeting new people and learning different cultures.

The 40-year-old athlete earned his spot at the world event after successfully finishing the Ironman African Championships race in Port Elizabeth early this month.

Ream more on HeraldLIVE

- TMG Digital/HeraldLIVE