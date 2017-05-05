His funeral service‚ which was attended by dignitaries from sports‚ politics‚ entertainment and ordinary people‚ was preceded by a memorial service at the Nasrec Expo Centre where his beloved Crusaders Biking Club were given an opportunity pay their last respects.

The 53-year-old Durandt‚ who produced over 95 South African champions in all 17 weight division over 30 world champions and 27 international champions‚ died late last month having been involved in a motorbike accident in the Free State.

“He touched so many lives in many special ways and for that he will forever remembered. Despite his much talked about exterior which most people on first impressions found intimidating‚ he was always soft spoken‚” said his eldest son Damien battling the tears at the packed memorial service.

“In the boxing world‚ he was better known as ‘Mthakathi’‚ for those who don’t know it means wizard.

"He had the wizardry ability of turning young men from the townships into world champions and he also possessed the ability to motivate and train up and coming champions.

"He has an amazing record of having produced 163 champions and he was dedicated to each and every individual.

"He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humour‚ his distinctive use of language and a passion for his family. To those close to him‚ his kindness was immeasurable and nothing was ever too much to ask.

"He went the extra mile to make others happy‚ he was always the first in the ring but to his family he was always last.”

Boxing South Africa (BSA) chairwoman Muditambi Ravele said Durandt was one of the best trainers to come out of South Africa.

“It is a great loss to Boxing South Africa because he was one of the best trainers we have had in the country. He produced many world champions and it is a sad story to have lost him the way we did.

Her sentiments were echoed by Eastern Cape MEC for Sport Pemmy Majodina who added that Durandt had a special bond with her province because of the many champions that he produced from that part of the world.

“I have mixed feelings about this day‚ he was a good man‚ a disciplinarian‚ a developer and a man who made his mark.

"In the Eastern Cape‚ we are very proud that he had a strong connection with us as we have hundredths of champions because is him.

"He believed in what he was doing and we are here to pay homage and acknowledge that he has played his part.” He said.

