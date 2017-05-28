Heats and semifinals aside‚ this was Semenya’s narrowest two-lap victory in a streak that started at the Africa Games in 2015.

The Olympic champion crossed the line in this Diamond League meeting in 1min 57.78sec to hold off Rio Games bronze medallist Margaret Wambui of Kenya‚ who was just a 10th of a second adrift.

Olympic silver medallist Francine Niyonsaba was third in 1:59.10.

The 26-year-old Semenya’s effort was more than a second off her 1:56.61 world lead from early this month‚ but Wambui‚ just 21‚ will be one to watch as they head towards the world championships in London in August.

The Kenyan has posted her five best career times since June last year‚ two of them already coming early in 2017. She is surely set to improve her 1:56.89 personal best from Brazil.