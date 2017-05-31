Ndongeni was scheduled to headline a boxing tournament at Coetzeberg Stadium in Stellenbosch against Ghanaian opponent Razak Nettey at the weekend but fight promoter Mzoli Tempi of Lizani Events failed to come up with the required funds.

Boxing SA officials were forced to call off the event at the last minute.

It's the third time Ndongeni has been dragged into a boxing non-payment dispute as he is still owed R1 million by Premier Boxing League (PBL) organisers after winning the series two years ago.

Ndongeni was again owed his purse when he fought in East London in April last year until BSA decided to settle the amount on behalf of promoter Sijuta Promotions.

Sijuta has since been suspended for the transgression.

The Mount Frere-born East London bred boxer‚ who is renowned for his charisma‚ was badly affected by the PBL's non-payment saga as he even contemplated quitting the sport.

But after being persuaded by his current trainer‚ Colin Nathan‚ he decided to soldier on.

He relocated to Johannesburg to join Nathan’s HotBox gym and promoter Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves Promotions (GPP).

After the latest debacle in Cape Town‚ Ndongeni hinted at quitting again‚ stopping short of declaring he was done with boxing.

“Right now I do not want to have anything to do with boxing‚” a dejected Ndongeni said.

“I am not interested in going to the gym or doing anything else."

This is a paradox for the always bubbly boxer‚ whose charisma often makes for an entertaining pre-medical and weigh-in ceremonies.

Ndongeni had been marketing the fight himself on social media‚ appealing to his fans to tune in to Supersport‚ which was to televise the event.

When asked yesterday what the promoter said to the boxers‚ he said: “You know that this guy did not have money yet he went ahead and said he was going to organise a tournament.

"Right now I would rather not say anything lest I say something wrong.”

BSA has promised to take action against Tempi for bringing boxing into disrepute.

This after the regulatory body issued a statement explaining the inability of the promoter to meet Section Section 11(4) A of the regulations which in part reads:

“A promoter must not later than 30 days prior to the date of a tournament or by any other date specified by Boxing SA‚ deposit with Boxing SA in cash or by bank guaranteed cheque‚ an amount equal to the total of (a) the purses to be paid to the boxers engaged for the tournament or where one or more boxers are to be paid a percentage‚ the estimate amount thereof as determined by Boxing SA.”

BSA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka said Tempi would be required to pay 10% of the boxers’ purses for failing to honour part of his agreement to organise the fights.

“BSA is surely going to make sure that is paid out and honoured‚” he said.

