Bester knows he has an ace in Bosman in the Comrades

David Gatebe and Gift Kelehe have done serious numbers on the Nedbank athletes managed by Bester even though his female crew‚ through Charne Bosman‚ has more than held the fort.

Through Lungile Gqongqa‚ there was a whiff of joy in the form of the Two Oceans Marathon but Bester is aware of the difference in the races.

Bester is not up to competing with Samancor's John Hamlett and their new-found dominance of the race but knows the unpredictable nature of the up-run will make things interesting on Sunday morning.

“I'm used to producing winners each year since I've been involved in the Comrades Marathon as a manager‚" Bester said.

"We've always had something to celebrate each year and at some point‚ someone else must win.

"There's always a winner on the day and there's a 50 to 60 percent chance of me having a winner.

“If you look at the Two Oceans Marathon‚ we won all four titles on offer so I know I've got the guys to actually win the races and I've also got the ladies to win the race.”

Charne Bosman will lead the women's charge for Bester's team with Fikile Mbutuma being one to watch while the men's faith will be placed in Ludwick Mamabolo even though he's not always been at his best when it comes to the up-run.

Bester knows he has an ace in Bosman‚ who's second wind last year saw her take charge of the down run and dramatically beat Caroline Wostmann in the home stretch.

The men's race with the different winners it has thrown up since the 2011 edition when Stephen Muzhingi completed his hattrick has always been the surprise package.

Bester is aware of this and said it's this unpredictable nature that makes the race the beauty that it is.

“I know Charne may have a chance but the men's race will be very competitive.

"However‚ anything can and will go wrong in the race. We must also look at the stalwarts like Ludwick Mamabolo who know how the race works.

"There's also Siphiwe Ndlela from KwaZulu-Natal who has done well in the Two Oceans and Comrades Marathons‚” Bester said.

