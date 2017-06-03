I'll make a skirt out of Polly Shortts‚ says Comrades champ Gift Kelehe

The incline‚ 16km from Pietermaritzburg‚ has often crushed many a leader whose legs give up on them‚ but in the course of his 2015 win Kelehe made the climb look easy.

“When I trained in Dullstroom‚ there’s a hill called Steenkampberg and its 8.7 kilometres long. If I can do that hill at pace‚ that’s not even half of what Polly Shortts offers so I’ll just fly over Polly Shortts‚” Kelehe said.

“I hope David Gatebe and I can get to the top of Polly’s from where the coach will be looking at us and say he doesn’t know what to do.

“At that point‚ it will be everyone for himself but whether it’s me or David‚ it doesn’t matter much‚ so long as the title remains in our camp.

“For me to run with David shoulder to shoulder‚ it’s an honour because he’s a quality stablemate and an excellent competitor.”

Gatebe was in awe of Kelehe’s finishing power but his ability to maintain a fast speed cannot be underestimated.

Coach John Hamlett said he runs at 3:30minutes/km‚ which makes him a threat on the flatter stretches of the 86.75km run from the Durban City Hall to the Scottsville Race Course.

In the course of his coruscating record run last year where he smashed Leonid Shvetzov’s 2007 down-run record‚ Gatebe paced himself very well before pulling away from the rest of the field in the last 15km.

The up-run is a different beast last conquered back-to-back by Stephen Muzhingi between 2009 and 2011. The Zimbabwean will be back again to stake a claim after substandard runs by his high standards.

Gatebe said he was wary of the quality field he has to compete with but said he had incentive to improve on the 18th place finish in the 2015 edition.

“I know that Gift has the strength and I have the speed. I know he can climb the hill but I know I have the speed work.

“In this way‚ we help each other because I make the pace and he follows up with the strength. I know no one will be to touch me if I get up Polly Shortts‚” Gatebe said.

