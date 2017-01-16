France to play All Blacks, Springboks and Japan in November
France will play New Zealand, South Africa and Japan on consecutive weekends in November, the French rugby federation (FFR) announced Monday.
Les Bleus will kick off their autumn series on November 11 against two-time defending world champions the All Blacks before taking on South Africa, who they also play in three away tests in June.
France wrap up their calendar on November 25 by hosting 2019 World Cup hosts Japan for the first time in 34 years.
"The federation is very happy to welcome Japan, which has been the revelation of world rugby in recent seasons," said FFR vice-president Serge Simon.
Japan, under current England coach Eddie Jones, notched up the biggest ever upset in World Cup history when they edged South Africa for a famous victory in the 2015 World Cup in England.
"Japan is surfing a very positive dynamic, maintained by a fourth-placed finish at the rugby sevens event at the 2016 Rio Olympics."
The last time France hosted Japan, Les Bleus ran out 30-18 victors in Bordeaux in 1973.
