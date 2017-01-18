Five things that will be expected from the Bulls this season

By acknowledging their faults from last season and the high road they need to surmount should they get to the play-offs‚ let alone the finals‚ coach Nollis Marais has done one thing right.

They could do well by heeding these other warnings:

1) Avoid home losses to New Zealand sides The Sharks showed it was possible to challenge and beat the New Zealand sides without getting out of your comfort zone until the calamity that was the Wellington quarterfinal.

The Bulls have better attacking players and pound-for-pound‚ can match the New Zealand sides for pace if they get their selections right.

However‚ their success will hinge on wins against the Crusaders (May 6)‚ Highlanders (May 13) and the Hurricanes (May 27).

An Ellis Park date with the Lions (May 20) makes May a crucial‚ title-deciding month for the Bulls.

But 12 out of 15 possible points for the Bulls will do against the New Zealand sides.

2) Handre Pollard mustn't be cotton-wooled There are games like the Jaguares‚ Southern Kings and Sunwolves where the potential Bulls captain can be rested‚ but Handre Pollard needs plenty of rugby against top-class opposition this season.

While his Springbok contract may have a say in this‚ a year off the game due to injury was enough rest.

Allister Coetzee needs Pollard to be in excellent match shape when the French come knocking in June.

3) Settled position for Trevor Nyakane Trevor Nyakane is probably the most valuable front row forward available in South African rugby due to his ability to playing on both sides of the scrum.

Marais has said Nyakane will settle at tighthead‚ which is a good call for the player and the teams he represents.

While Julian Redelinghuys and Lourens Adriaanse are decent enough alternatives‚ any test match nation needs at four serviceable tightheads and Nyakane may need to head this list this season.

4) Warrick Gelant or Jesse Kriel Such is the abundance of backline talent at Marais's disposal‚ the Bulls coach will have some selection headaches.

While rotating Piet van Zyl and Rudy Paige will be easy enough‚ choosing the best fullback between Gelant and Kriel could dog Marais.

Kriel is the proven international but competition is heating up at the Bulls at centre with players like Jan Serfontein‚ Dries Swanepoel and Burger Odendaal available.

Gelant is probably the best untested international option even though there are areas of his game that'll be scrutinised.

It could be a delightful or terrible selection headache for Marais.

5) How to effectively use Lood de Jager Marais is pretty decent at managing his forwards‚ which could explain why De Jager chose to go to the Bulls.

As their number one lock‚ much will be asked of De Jager and Marais made it clear he will be their lineout point person.

There's much more to De Jager than just his lineout efficiency‚ especially with the battle he faces with the Stormers locks in Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Mentoring up and coming locks like Jason Jenkins and RG Snyman will also be at the top of his agenda. - TMG Digital