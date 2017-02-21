He’s been trying to block it from his mind.

Being reminded of the lowlights makes him bristle. For the proud Bok lock‚ the memories of losing eight of 12 Test matches and witnessing a humiliating Bok loss against Italy while on the injured list have fuelled his desire and his anger.

He demands improvement from himself and his teammates. “It [2016] was the worst season in my rugby career and one that I want to forget‚ but I can’t‚” Etzebeth said.

“I want to have a chance to get it right for the Boks but that will have to wait until June.” Etzebeth opted against a short-term Japanese club contract between November and February to ensure he is in peak fitness for 2017.

There is much to rectify and atone for‚ not only with the Boks at Test level‚ but also with the Stormers in Super Rugby.

The Cape Town-based franchise made the play-offs in 2017 but were smashed 60-21 in a home quarterfinal by the Chiefs.

It was a bitter way to end a campaign that never amounted to much despite qualifying for the post-season.

Etzebeth‚ 25‚ is critical to the Stormers’ cause for the coming season and he is nearly as vital to the Springboks’ hopes of turning their fortunes around in 2017.

The Stormers open their account against the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday evening in the traditional north/south derby while it also marks the beginning of a potentially tough Super Rugby campaign that features five matches against NZ franchises.

“We [all SA sides] need to be better in Super Rugby to help the Boks later in the year‚” Etzebeth said.

“I know we have picked up our intensity at training here at the Stormers with better fitness and improved skills.

"But those are just words – we need to prove it with our actions and on Saturday we’ll get a measurement of where we are.

“Hopefully all the franchises have been working on similar improvements so together we can be better in Super Rugby‚ and later those picked for the Boks can do a good job in international rugby.”

Etzebeth looked leaner and more menacing than ever after three months without a match due to the combination of concussion he picked up against England on November 12 last year‚ and forgoing a stint in Japan.

“Hopefully I won’t have rust because I’ve taken contact in training over the past few months‚” Etzebeth said.

- TMG Digital