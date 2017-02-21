Under smith’s tutelage two black players – wing Sergeal Pietersen and flank Uzair Cassiem – took their form to a new level in 2016 and were rewarded with selection to the Springboks’ November tour of Britain and Italy.

Others such as prop Ox Nche and fullback Clayton Blommetjies also excelled beneath Smith’s guiding hand and in 2017 more promising talent‚ both black and white‚ is set to come through.

Compared to previous years‚ a 30% black player representation this year at a union not renowned for transformation is a significant step forward for the game.

SA Rugby have played a target on 50% black player representation across the board by 2019 and Smith has taken the directive to heart‚ as he attempts to not only pick black players‚ but also develop them into top notch players.

And one black player Smith didn’t select for his initial squad is former Ikey Tigers wing Lihleli Xoli‚ although he remains in the frame.

“Xoli is a good player‚ but he took a year off from rugby to concentrate on his studies to become a chartered accountant‚” Smith said.

“He came to Free State University to complete his studies by doing his honours this year and I’ve roped him in to our training group.

"He played when I coached the Varsity Cup Dream Team and he has potential. We’ll see how he develops.”

Smith added utility back Zee Mkhabela to the group while he pointed out that transformation is heading the right direction when you consider that his only Springboks in the back row are black players.

“Transformation is important and all our black players are quality performers and everybody will contribute to the team‚” Smith said.

“With Oupa Mohoje and Uzair [Cassiem] we have two international looseforwards and there is a lot of competition for the No 7 jersey.

“Uzair can adapt and maybe wear No 6 as well this season.”

Smith will name his team to face the Lions in their Super Rugby opener on Wednesday but it’s unlikely to feature injured captain and centre Francois Venter‚ who is still recovering from a calf muscle injury.

He might be available for week two against the Bulls. Centre Michael van der Spuy is also in doubt because of on-going concussion symptoms while William Small-Smith is still recovering from surgery after breaking three fingers in a freak training accident a month ago.

Nico Lee and Ryno Benjamin or Clinton Swart are therefore expected to form a midfield combination.

- TMG Digital