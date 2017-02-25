Resilient Stormers overcome Bulls

The Stormers proved it as they dismantled the Bulls on Saturday to position themselves as an early Super Rugby contender.

There is still a long way to go in 2017, but the way the Stormers unlocked the Bulls defence with deft passing and excellent options, suggests that Robbie Fleck’s men might fulfil their pre-season promise of playing with greater skill and precision this season.

After years of watching a bankrupt attacking Stormers team, the 34000 at Newlands enjoyed seeing their team unlock a defence, even though the pace and enterprise also led to conceding four tries.

It was a refreshing change to see a Stormers team attack so clinically and to see players enjoying themselves with ball in hand. There was no fear of possession, which for so long has been a South African condition.

The Stormers scored five tries – three coming in a brilliant first half in which they scored 24 unanswered points – with the Bulls scoring four of their own. Despite being soundly beaten there were moments that the Bulls showed that their emphasis on upskilling in the off-season will also bear fruit in time.

Bok wing Jamba Ulengo was a constant threat and No 8 Hanro Liebenberg showed good strength and pace two score two second half tries against the touchline. But overall it was the Stormers who dominated.

The home team didn’t earn a bonus point because the Bulls stayed within two tries. It was the only blemish on an otherwise excellent night for the home team.

As ever though, the Stormers pack laid the foundation for victory. Locks Pieter-Steph du Toit and Eben Etzebeth were omnipresent like two grim reapers prowling the Newlands turf. At times it felt like there were four of them on the park.

Tighthead Wilco Louw also impressed as the Stormers scrum streamrolled the Bulls for the most part while the Stormers’ accuracy and power in counter-rucking was also decisive.

The Stormers’ third try, scored by No 8 Nizaam Carr, was constructed off the base of a powerful scrum close to the line and was just reward for the entire pack.

It was evident from the outset that the Stormers intended to up the tempo of the match, quick-tapping their first three penalties and catching the Bulls off guard.

Centre Damian de Allende’s decision to tap from his own 22 results in a try for fullback SP Marias, who showed deceptive pace to round off the sweeping move. De Allende was also the provider of a slick offload for Carr’s try.

Debutant centre EW Viljoen, who enjoyed a happy night, capped it with a fine grubber for wing Cheslin Kolbe to score the Stormers’ second try on the half hour mark.

Captain Siya Kolisi and wing Dillyn Leyds scored second half tries while Bulls replacement scrumhalf Piet van Zyl added his team’s fourth on full time.

Scorers:

Stormers:

Tries: SP Marais, Cheslin Kolbe, Nizaam Carr, Siya Kolisi, Dillyn Leyds. Conversions: Jean-Luc Du Plessis (3). Penalties: Du Plessis (2).

Bulls:

Tries: Hanro Liebenberg (2), Pierre Schoeman, Piet van Zyl. Conversions: Handré Pollard, Tiaan Schoeman.

