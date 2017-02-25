Waratahs grind out derby win over Force

In a match of few thrills, the Waratahs fought back from 13-9 down at half-time to take control of the second half through a try from Wallaby lock Will Skelton just after the interval.

Skelton, trimmed down after an off-season stint with Saracens in England, barged over following a break from fullback Andrew Kellaway.

Winger Reece Robinson kicked the Waratahs to victory with five out of six attempts as a stand-in for concussed sidelined Wallaby fly-half Bernard Foley.

The Force, whose place in next season’s competition is under speculation in a possible reduction in the number of teams, fought hard in the wet conditions but made too many mistakes.

Fly-half Jonno Lance scored all of the Force’s points from a converted try and three penalty goals.

Scrum-half Ryan Louwrens set up the try with an offload for Lance to break the defensive line to score.

It was a dour spectacle with a total of 24 penalties disrupting the momentum of the game. Waratahs key attacker Israel Folau barely touched the ball.

Force hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau, who amassed more than 140 caps for NSW before switching to the Perth-based club this season, came off the bench in the 50th minute.

Force number eight Richard Hardwick was sin-binned with a minute left for a dangerous tackle on Folau.

The Waratahs leave on Sunday for a two-match tour to South Africa where they will play the Golden Lions in Johannesburg next week followed by the Sharks in Durban the following weekend.

The Western Force have a short turnaround and face the Queensland Reds in Perth on Thursday.