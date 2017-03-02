When announcing the squad for the trip to the Free State on Thursday morning‚ Marais also confirmed that he has swapped Lizo Gqoboka and Pierre Schoeman around in the only two changes from their opening day defeat to the Stormers in Cape Town last weekend.

De Jager's unavailability due to concussion will see Jenkins combining with RG Snyman at lock.

The two won’t have too many problems getting used to each other as they played together in seven matches during last year's tournament.

They both scored tries when they last faced the Cheetahs in the 23-18 win at Loftus and Renaldo Bothma will fill the vacancy on the bench left by the promotion of Jenkins.

Looking ahead to the trip to Bloemfontein‚ Marias said their hosts will be highly motivated as they also lost their opening match of the season to the Lions in front of their own supporters last weekend.

“The Cheetahs will be hurting after that close loss to the Lions last weekend and they will be highly motivated.

"I have no doubt that this group of Bulls players are good enough to be real contenders.

"But that belief will be tested by a side that refuses to give up or accept defeat.

"We have another massive challenge ahead of us but I can honestly say that everyone in the squad is looking forward to this‚” he said.

“We were outplayed by a better team in Cape Town.

"It was a very good reality check and lessons were learned.

"We need to show that we can learn from mistakes and improve on them‚” he added‚ reflecting on their loss to the Stormers.

Bulls captain Handré Pollard scored 29 points against the Cheetahs the last time he faced them in Bloemfontein‚ but he is adamant that everyone is on a clean slate this time around.

“What you achieved in the past means nothing if you don't deliver your A-game every time‚ something myself and the team realised again last weekend in Cape Town.

"We need to produce with a performance that will do justice to the hard work done

"But we need to also justify the support of our fans and the backing from our coaches.

"In short‚ we need to show that we are serious about winning this competition‚” Pollard insisted.

Bulls Team: 15. Jesse Kriel‚ 14. Travis Ismaiel‚ 13. Burger Odendaal‚ 12. Dries Swanepoel‚ 11. Jamba Ulengo‚ 10. Handré Pollard‚ 9. Rudy Paige‚ 8. Hanro Liebenberg‚ 7. Jacques Potgieter‚ 6. Nick de Jager‚ 5. RG Snyman‚ 4. Jason Jenkins‚ 3. Trevor Nyakane‚ 2. Jaco Visagie‚ 1. Lizo Gqoboka

Replacments: 16. Edgar Marutlulle‚ 17. Pierre Schoeman‚ 18. Jacobie Adriaanse‚ 19. Renaldo Bothm‚ 20. Ruan Steenkamp‚ 21. Piet van Zyl‚ 22. TianSchoeman‚ 23. Warrick Gelant.

