That is exactly what Rohan Janse van Rensburg did against the Waratahs by dotting down twice‚ adding to the two he scored against the Cheetahs in the opening round‚ to stand atop of Super Rugby's try scoring charts.

His focus may have been with those he calls family at the Lions in the build up to the Waratahs' clash‚ but this week he will get the opportunity to celebrate his mom's life and attend her funeral on Wednesday.

“Rohan will definitely not go to Argentina‚” said Lions coach Johan Ackermann.

“We'll let him have his moment with his family. We have to trust the rest of the squad.‚” said Ackermann after his side beat the Waratahs 55-36.

The decision to play against the Waratahs after his mother passed away last Monday was made simple for him.

“When I heard my mom is no longer with us I had to decide whether I want to lay in a ditch and not play or if I want to get up and be a better person‚” said an emotional Janse van Rensburg.

“This is what my mom would have wanted.

"That's why I joined the group immediately. She told me about two weeks ago if something were to happen to her I should not stop my life.

"She told me to continue working hard. Keep training‚ keep playing. I'm very thankful.

“It is still raw‚ sad because it happened so soon. It's heart-warming to know that my mom was next to me on the field. Scoring two tries for her made my heart full of joy.

"Scoring those tries knowing she was there gave me the utmost joy.

“The Lord has blessed me so far this season. I'm overwhelmed by all the blessings in my life. I don't see my mom's death as a sad thing I see as a joyous thing with my mom on the Lord's lap.

“My dad was proud of me. He told me he was proud of me because he couldn't do it. For me this was a test of character. I feel I have passed that test. My mom is very proud of me.”

Despite a stellar season for the Lions‚ Van Rensburg was a belated addition to Springbok rugby last season and was included in Allister Coetzee's training group which assembled in Johannesburg yesterday.

How much activity he will see remains to be seen as he carries a slight hip flexor injury which perhaps helped sway Ackermann in giving him a break this week.

“Rohan came off with a slight injury and he'll have to look after that. He has to honour his mom on Wednesday and he has to join us the week after.

