Having taken a 28-14 lead against the Bulls‚ they couldn't score any second half tries but they were able to withstand the inevitable Bulls onslaught with their 34-28 triumph on Saturday night.

The week before against the Lions‚ they spat the dummy in the 78th minute through Rohan Janse van Rensburg's 78th minute try.

With the Bulls scoring two tries in three minutes in the last 20 minutes‚ the Cheetahs found the necessary resilience to record only their third win against the Bulls.

“The best character builder is winning and the best team builder is winning‚" Smith said.

"I'm really appreciative of how the guys went about their business.

"It was important because they stuck to what we've been doing in training and we've worked really hard in the way we've been training.

"It has been a big ask because we've put a lot of work into the physical aspects of our game.

“We handled the pressure better in this match but we shouldn't have found ourselves in the position where the game became very tight.

"We dominated large parts of the game but once we had the switch on button when the scores were close‚ it looked like we learnt from last week.

It was unfortunate the Currie Cup playoff matches were not close so the closing out lesson had to be learnt last week.”

The Cheetahs had to pay a physical price for their win with lock Reniel Hugo‚ flank Uzair Caseem‚ centre Clinton Swart and prop Ox Nche all suffering varying degrees of serious injuries.

Having looked at how the Bulls faltered in the first half in Cape Town last week‚ Smith stopped short of saying they planned on taking advantage of the Bulls' inability to start well.

“We assessed the Bulls in terms of what we know and what we've seen of them and it was a total one. I don't want to get too far ahead of myself because we still have to play another round‚” Smith said.

“The win took a very big effort and there will be big efforts every week until we've matured as a team.

"We've still got a young team and that hasn't changed.

"We've just won one game and won't change much because there's nothing we've achieved. There are a lot of things that need to improve.”

- TMG Digital