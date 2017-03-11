Sharks cruise past Waratahs

In fact, they set an early marker by starting this match in the way they ended their last-gasp win over the Brumbies.

They were direct and confrontational, but equally they applied the subtle touches that helped unlock a defence, admittedly already tenderised by the mallet the Lions applied to a week ago.

The coherence and grunt by the Sharks' forwards was accentuated by cast iron performances from loose forwards Jean-Luc du Preez and Philip van der Walt. It helped the Sharks boss the collisions.

Speaking of which, Van der Walt's crunching collision with Waratahs' replacement Senio Toleafoa in the 65th minute ended his involvement in this match. By then though his impact on this match was bigger than the one inflicted on him.

Tellingly, when the 'Tahs cottoned onto the fact that their best way through was not in a straight line, their skilful backs found more space within which to operate. Just ask Israel Folau who effortlessly dotted down twice. The purpose and poise with which he runs is remains one of the game's joys.

Tera Mtembu scored early but Pat Lambie missed the conversion perhaps due to the injury he picked up in the build-up to the try.

Lambie left which set the stage for substitute Curwin Bosch.

The former schoolboy prodigy delivered a composed performance, scoring 27 points and filled Lambie's boots with aplomb.

Lukhanyo Am also impressed when he went for a gallop while Cobus Reinach was typically full of inventiveness and enterprise behind the advancing pack.

To be fair, the Sharks profited, much like the Lions did a week ago, from the visitors' ill-discipline.

The heat the Sharks applied to the Waratahs' ball carriers meant that passes were forced, often rushed. It was from one such hurried offload that the ball strayed into the path of the ever alert Bosch who once he cleared the first would be tackler, had no one to impede his journey to the tryline.

After the halftime siren sounded the Waratahs again fluffed their lines and allowed Kobus van Wyk to pounce and score a converted try.

To be fair, the game as a contest was over well before that.

Scorers

Sharks (37)

Tries: Tera Mtembu, Curwin Bosch, Kobus van Wyk.

Conversions: Bosch (2).

Penalties: Bosch (6)

Waratahs (14)

Tries: Israel Folau (2).

Conversions: Reece Robinson (2).

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport