The Stormers’ 41-10 win over the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth at the weekend was their third straight win of the campaign – after beating the Bulls 37-24 in round one and the Jaguares 32-25 in round two.

They are top of the Africa 1 conference and also the overall SA conference standings on 13 points.

The Stormers are also one of only three undefeated teams in the competition – the others being the Chiefs and Crusaders from New Zealand.

The Stormers‚ as was their pre-season intention‚ have also been more attacking.

They've scored 15 tries in three matches – the same as the Chiefs.

Only the Hurricanes have scored more (26) after thrashing the Sunwolves and the Melbourne Rebels.

The Stormers have conceded 59 points‚ which is the second fewest in the tournament behind the Hurricanes’ 49.

There is much to like about the campaign so far.

On the surface all appears good for the Cape Town-based franchise‚ but phase one was the more straightforward part of their season. Things become trickier from here on in.

Their next assignment is an away match against the Sunwolves in Singapore‚ which is followed by home matches against the Cheetahs and the Chiefs.

The latter game‚ in particular‚ looms as a huge mental challenge because of the damage the Chiefs inflicted on the Stormers in last year’s Newlands quarterfinal.

The New Zealand pacesetters thrashed the Stormers 60-21 last year and while coach Robbie Fleck isn’t complaining about his team’s progress in 2017‚ he’s well aware that the hard part of the season lies ahead.

Fleck was unhappy with some aspects of his team’s play against the Kings‚ but he also reminded fans that the Stormers’ entire style of play is undergoing a transition in 2017 and that mistakes will happen.

“There were moments where we were really good and dominant and but there is frustration that we didn't convert more‚" Fleck said.

"The game was never in doubt and once we got into a big lead it was never going to be in doubt‚ but I would have liked for us to kick on a bit more.

"There were stages there where we could have‚ but we probably let ourselves down with an error or two.

"It's where we're going. We want to keep ball-in-hand and we want to put teams under pressure and we're going to put ourselves under pressure by playing a more high risk game.

"But I'm pleased with overall outcome and the bonus point.

"We've made major strides in terms of our game and that was clear to see‚" he said.

"I'm very excited about where the season is going."

