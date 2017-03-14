His latest setback‚ a back injury‚ will see him miss the next six to eight weeks with a back injury.

Fortunately‚ he could have three weeks in May to get himself back to form for the test series against France‚ even though Handre Pollard will use the time to get back into form.

Lambie's cruel relationship first reared its ugly head in the 2014 season but here is the list of the injuries he's suffered since 2014.

He has not played a full season of rugby unhindered by injury.

2014 – Biceps injury This injury was suffered against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in a 23-19 defeat and he found himself ruled out for the rest of the season.

In this intervening period under Jake White and Heyneke Meyer at the Sharks and the Springboks respectively‚ Lambie's absence was not felt that year even though but at the time‚ it was the start of his bad luck with injuries.

2015 – Neck injury This was a season where Lambie was rather fortunate to spend time off the field because of the Sharks' ineptitude.

He missed six weeks of the Super Rugby season because of a neck vertebrae injury.

It was sustained in a record 52-10 home defeat against the Crusaders where he had to watch Jean Deysel being set off for a brain fade‚ especially when he was targeted by the New Zealand outfit.

He fully recovered from that impediment and made the trip to the World Cup.

2016 – Shoulder injury and concussion When Pat Lambie was ruled out for 12 weeks because of an AC joint injury sustained in a pre-season game against Toulon‚ it was the harbinger of what was going to be a terrible year.

As soon as he recovered from that‚ he was up-ended by former South African schools team mate and current Ireland flank CJ Stander in a terrible collision at Newlands in what was Ireland's first win against South Africa in the republic.

2017 – Back injury It's clear the Gods do not want to be friendly with Lambie after the injury he sustained against the Waratahs on Saturday evening.

Another injury this season could cast doubt on whether his body can handle the demands of international rugby even though he's played more than 50 tests.

