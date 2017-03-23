They met last year’s runners-up the Lions in round one but opening matches of the tournament are always a lottery and although the Cheetahs lost that fixture‚ the Joburg side were well below their best.

It’s one that got away from the Cheetahs. Franco Smith’s team followed that up with wins over the Bulls and Sunwolves – the former massively convincing and the latter the complete opposite.

Last week Smith sent a second-string side to Argentina and they were duly beaten 41-14 by a confident Jaguares.

But it was a calculated risk with an eye on upsetting the high-riding Sharks before a run of tough games‚ starting with the Stormers in Cape Town.

The Sharks recorded impressive wins over the Brumbies in Canberra and the Waratahs in Durban‚ although their mental state might be fragile after last weekend’s 19-17 escape against the Southern Kings at King’s Park.

It was a poor performance and Smith would have watched how the Kings upset the Sharks with their defence and their menace at the breakdown.

The Kings made a whopping 153 tackles and the Sharks turned the ball over 19 times in the match.

The Cheetahs will punish that kind of largesse more ruthlessly than the Kings.

To add to the optimism Springbok centre Francois Venter will make his first appearance of the season after a long rehabilitation for a calf muscle injury.

The backline is further boosted by the return of scrumhalf Shaun Venter‚ centre Nico Lee and wings Raymond Rhule and Sergeal Petersen.

Rhule was one of the rested players last week while Petersen has recovered from a knee injury sustained in round one.

The pack is also bolstered by lock Justin Basson‚ hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld‚ No 8 Paul Schoeman and prop Ox Nche.

It’s the strongest side Smith has fielded this season.

“The Sharks are a quality outfit‚ they are going to test us in all facets of the game‚” Venter‚ who will also captain the team‚ said.

“I’m very excited just to return. Hopefully I can make a meaningful contribution and generate some excitement‚ because that’s what is needed in Bloemfontein.

"I’m very confident with the side and I’m sure everything is going to work out.”

