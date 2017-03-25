Highlanders beat Brumbies with late try

The Highlanders returned to the ground where they knocked the Brumbies out of last season's quarter-finals to overturn a 10-5 half-time deficit.

Otago's victory extended Australian teams' misery against Kiwi opposition this season with New Zealand boasting a 7-0 winning record so far this year.

"It had a similar feel to the quarter-final last year when we were under the pump there at the end and we were able to hold out," Highlanders coach Tony Brown said.

"Tonight was no different and it was a bloody tough contest.

"For us to come over here and do the job, hopefully it will kick-start our campaign and we can get a bit of a roll on."

The Brumbies led 13-11 with 16 minutes left but relinquished the lead when Aki Seiuli charged over from close range to put the Highlanders in front for the first time with seven minutes remaining.

While the home side piled on the pressure in the final stages, the Highlanders held firm on their own try line to take the points.

The Brumbies looked set to keep the Highlanders scoreless in the first half until Richard Buckman gave young winger Sio Tomkinson the space to score his first Super Rugby try.

The Brumbies scored first off a well-worked set play from a line-out with flanker Chris Alcock breaking through on the short side to pick up his first try for the club and open up a 10-0 lead.

Wharenui Hawera made it three from three by kicking another penalty goal shortly after half-time to extend the Brumbies lead to eight points.

Replacement fly-half Marty Banks reduced the deficit to five to keep the Highlanders in touch.

Another Banks penalty trimmed the margin to two, setting up a grandstand finish and Seiuli's clinching try.

It was Otago's second victory of the season and their third successive triumph over the Brumbies in recent seasons.

"The guys did everything right to win but sometimes it doesn't fall your way and that was the case tonight," Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said.

"There's no doubting the effort. The execution was obviously difficult in those wet conditions and once you fall behind on the scoreboard and you've got to score a try, you chance your arm a little bit more than you'd like."

The Highlanders are at home to the Melbourne Rebels next weekend, while the Brumbies have a bye before they host the Queensland Reds on April 8.