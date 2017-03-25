Rampant Lions rip Kings apart

It was a victory that brought a broad smile to the face of Lions No 8 Warren Whiteley who was captaining the Johannesburg franchise for the 50th time in Super Rugby.

Last year’s beaten finalists were full of running from the get-go and ran in six tries against a Kings outfit who have yet to beat South African opposition in Super Rugby.

The damage was done in the first half and the Lions could not maintain their high scoring tempo in second period when errors crept into the game.

There had been speculation that a dark cloud was hovering over the Lions camp in the build-up after Johan Ackermann's job offer from England.

But there was no sign of this as the Lions tore into the Kings under Ackermann's approving gaze to run up a 35-12 lead by halftime.

There was a dramatic start to the match and after only three minutes the teams were locked at 7-7 after both sides took advantage of mistakes made by their opponents.

In the first minute livewire Kings loose forward Andisa Ntsila charged down a lazy Lions kick and he raced over the tryline to give the Kings a surprise 5-0 lead.

Then, two minutes later, 19-year-old Tambwe, intercepted a loose Kings pass to bring the Lions back on level terms after Elton Jantjies slotted the conversion.

Playing at a high tempo, the Lions were over for their second try after 10 minutes when hooker Malcolm Marx scored after a powerful lineout maul.

After their early scare, the Lions were now dominant and Jantjies slipped through the Kings defence for his team’s third try after 14 minutes.

The energetic Ntsila then sparked the Kings’ second try when he broke free down the touchline before passing to flying wing Yaw Penxe who scored on debut after 18 minutes.

The power of the Lions was starting to take a heavy toll on the Kings defence and Tambwe and Jaco Kriel piled on the agony with further tries.

Flying Kings fullback Malcolm Jaer brought smiles to the faces of home supporters when he sliced through the Lions defence to score his team’s third five pointer after 43 minutes to reduce the Lions’ lead.

When the Lions are in the mood they are capable of playing an exhilarating brand of running rugby and they turned on the style in Port Elizabeth in front of almost 5,000 fans in the opening 40 minutes.

After running in seven tries against the Reds last week, it was more of the same from the Lions who signalled they will once again be among the frontrunners for honours.

The scorers:

Southern Kings 19:

Tries: Andisa Ntsila, Yaw Penxe, Malcolm Jaer. Conversions: Lionel Cronje (2).

Lions 42:

Tries: Madosh Tambwe (2), Malcolm Marx, Elton Jantjies, Jaco Kriel, Lourens Erasmus.

Conversions: Jantjies (5) Andries Coetzee.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport