The Stormers trailed 24-10 midway through the first half as they battled to adapt to the up tempo game from the Japanese team in muggy‚ difficult conditions.

The visitors also had to overcome two yellow cards – to flank Rynhardt Elstadt and replacement prop Oli Kebble for dangerous tackles – as well as wing Bjorn Basson losing the ball in the act of dotting down for a try.

The Stormers showed character and composure to come away with a win but it was easily their most inaccurate performance of the season.

The Sunwolves though‚ had a plan and it worked to upset the visitors for large portions of the match.

Despite scoring what might be the try of the year through centre EW Viljoen‚ who finished off a move that started inside their own 22‚ the Stormers’ most incisive attacks came from keeping the ball tight.

The Sunwolves’ played with speed and surprising aggressions and were rewarded with four tries – two for centre Derek Carpenter‚ lock Liaki Moli and wing Shota Emi.

Just before halftime Elstadt atoned for his yellow card by barging over from close range after more than a dozen pick-and-goes by the pack.

It pulled the Stormers to within four points of the lead at the break and gave them the momentum they needed going into the second half.

But any thoughts of a routine comeback were rapidly put on hold when Carpenter cut through some poor defence for his second try. It pushed the Sunwolves’ lead back out to 11 points.

But it was the last time the home team would score as the Stormers took control thanks to the pack gaining the upper hand and scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage controlling the tempo.

Prop Wilco Louw scored the Stormers’ third to narrow the gap after another series of little surges around the fringes of rucks.

Duvenage gave the Stormers the lead for the first time since the seventh minute when he darted over from close range on the hour.

The Stormers then turned the screw in the final quarter‚ adding further tries through hooker Bongi Mbonambi and Basson to spare their blushes.

Scorers:

Sunwolves:

Tries: Derek Carpenter (2)‚ Shota Emi‚ Liaki Moli.

Conversions: Jumpei Ogura (4).

Penalties: Ogura

Stormers:

Tries: EW Viljoen‚ Rynhardt Elstadt‚ Wilco Louw‚ Dewaldt Duvenage‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ Bjorn Basson

Conversions: Robert du Preez (4).

Penalties: Du Preez (2)

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport